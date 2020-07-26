The administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has told the Centre that it has no objection to restoring 4G internet services, as high-speed internet will not be a security concern, The Indian Express reported.

“We have been making representation for this,” Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu told the newspaper on Friday. “Pakistan will do its propaganda, whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there…but I don’t see an issue.”

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Centre had told the top court that a committee constituted to examine the demands for restoring 4G services, following the orders of the court on May 11, had met twice, but decided not to relax the restrictions on internet usage any further for the time being. The special committee comprises the Union home secretary, Department of Telecommunications secretary and the chief secretary of the Union Territory.

On May 4, the top court had reserved its order on the petitions for restoring 4G services in the region. During that hearing, the Centre had cited the Handwara military operation, in which five soldiers died, as an argument to defend the lack of 4G internet in the Union Territory. “Terrorists are being pushed into the country,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court.

The petitioners had argued that 4G services were essential amid the coronavirus pandemic so that people can connect with doctors in case of emergencies. They also said that without high-speed internet services, schools have been facing problems in holding virtual classes for their students amid the lockdown. Doctors have also spoken out against the suspension of internet services, which is necessary in the times of a health crisis.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 17,305 cases of the coronavirus, including 305 deaths and 9,517 recoveries, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Murmu also told The Indian Express that the Department of Information and Public Relations does not have the right to examine media for “anti-national content”. “I will check this, this is not required,” he said when asked about it. “There are relevant laws for this.”

A policy, implemented on May 15, says “DIPR shall examine the content of the print, electronic and other forms of media for fake news, plagiarism, unethical or anti-national activities.”