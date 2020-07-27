The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre to set up a committee to decide on the provision of Other Backward Class reservation for medical seats given up by the Tamil Nadu government to the all-India quota, PTI reported. The committee has to be formed within three months.

A bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, however, said that the decision made by the committee will be applicable from the next academic session. The bench said that the committee should include representatives from the Centre, Tamil Nadu and the Medical Council of India.

The court observed that there were no legal restrictions in providing OBC reservation in the all-India quota seats but said that it would not interfere in the government’s policy matters, except in cases where fundamental rights were in question.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Madras High Court to decide on merits of all petitions pending before it that seek the implementation of 50% reservation for Other Backward Classes in the all-India quota seats for medical and dental courses in Tamil Nadu. The state government had challenged the Centre’s decision not to grant 50% quota to OBCs in the seats surrendered by the state.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi had also moved the High Court after the Supreme Court, on June 11, refused to entertain their petitions challenging the Centre’s decision.