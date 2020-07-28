The Karnataka Department of Public Instruction on Monday deleted chapters on 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and some sections on the Indian Constitution from the social science curriculum of Classes 1 to 10 for the academic year 2020-’21, The Hindu reported. The revisions were made as part of the government’s decision to reduce syllabus by 30% in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new schedule, uploaded on the Karnataka Textbook Society website, assumes that schools in the state will open on September 1. The syllabus has been reduced to fit into 120 working days.

A section from the Class 7 social science textbook that discussed rulers Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali, along with units on historical sites in Mysore and the administration of commissioners has been removed. Similarly, a section from the Class 10 textbook that covers Sultan, Ali, the rebellion of Halagali Bedas and the rebellion of Kittur Chenamma-Rayanna have also been truncated. Instead they will now be taught “through project and chart preparation”.

Besides, chapters on the Drafting Committee of the Constitution and salient features of the Constitution have been dropped from Class 7 curriculum. The state government said this was done as “pupils will study the same in Class 9”. Similar logic has been applied to omitting “entire lessons” on Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad from the Class 6 textbook.

There has been a longstanding demand from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Karnataka to remove sections on Tipu Sultan’s history from school textbooks. However, in December 2019, a panel constituted by the state government recommended retaining these sections, saying, “It is impossible to teach the history of Mysore without the introduction to Tipu,” according to The Wire.

After forming the government last year, the BS Yediyurappa-led government had announced that it would discontinue Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state, which had been taking place under the rule of the Congress government and later the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) dispensation.

Managing Director of Karnataka Textbook Society Made Gowda told the newspaper that the decision to remove the lessons was made after deliberations with members of the textbook committee, subject experts, teachers and Department of State Educational Research and Training officials.

“The revised syllabus has been sent to the Department of Public Instruction and the education minister has received the proposals,” Gowda told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, unidentified officials from the textbook committee told The Deccan Herald that the decision was made “to condense the chapters” and get rid of repetitions. “Trimming does not mean we have removed half of the syllabus from textbooks,” an official said. “It is only keeping in mind the repetition we have condensed the chapters. In case students study about a particular dynasty in higher grades, then the same had been removed from lower grades.”

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education had deleted chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-’21. The board also cited the need to rationalise the syllabus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The political science curriculum for Class 10 students was also restructured to remove chapters on democracy and diversity; gender, religion and caste; popular struggles and movement, among other sections.