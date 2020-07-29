Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed health officials to strictly follow the rule to conduct Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, or RT-PCR, tests on people who show coronavirus symptoms but test negative in a rapid antigen examination.

Kejriwal’s order came two days after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government for choosing Rapid Antigen Testing, or RAT, which has a high rate of false negative results, over the RT-PCR method.

“Existing guidelines say that if any patient’s antigen test is negative but has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done on him,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. “I directed the officers today [Wednesday] to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines.”

The Delhi High Court had cited the serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control to question the government’s decision to go with rapid tests. The survey revealed that 23.48% of Delhi residents had antibodies – that is, they may have at some point been exposed to the coronavirus. The survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10, and a total of 21,387 samples were collected from 11 districts to test for antibodies.

The Delhi government’s additional standing counsel told the bench that the health department was strictly adhering to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s testing guidelines. The government’s lawyer said that it had included people showing influenza like illness as well as those having severe acute respiratory illness, SARI, in its list high risk group individuals who have to first undergo rapid tests.

Delhi reported 1,056 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its overall count to 1,32,275. The Capital’s toll rose by 28 to 3,881. According to the government’s health bulletin, 13,701 antigen tests and 4,843 RT-PCR tests were done in the day.

Kejriwal announces de-linking of hotels from hospitals

The Delhi Chief Minister also announced that hotels acquired to house coronavirus patients in isolation will now be de-linked from hospitals as the situation in the Capital is improving.

“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds,” Kejriwal tweeted. “In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released.”

As of Tuesday, the number of active cases in Delhi was 10,887, with 6,219 patients recovering at home.

