‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday announced that he and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago,” he wrote on Twitter. “It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.”

Rajamouli said that he and his family were following all coronavirus-related precautions and instructions. “All of us are feeling better with no symptoms,” he said. “Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma.”

Members of the film fraternity took to Twitter to wish Rajamouli a speedy recovery. “Rajamouli Sir! Wishing you and the entire family a fast and speedy recovery .. stay blessed .. much love,” actor Rahul Dev wrote on Twitter.

“Get Well Soon Sir ! Wishing you and your family members to have a speedy recovery,” Actor Shriya Saran tweeted.

Actor Mahesh Babu also wished Rajamouli and his family good health.

Rajamouli is known for his Baahubali series – Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). His next project will be a period drama titled RRR, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.