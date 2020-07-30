Six people were killed in floods in Assam and Bihar on Wednesday, according to the states’ disaster management authorities.

In Assam, the three deaths were reported from Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup districts, according to the state disaster management authority’s daily bulletin. The toll in the state rose to 107.

The number of people affected by the flood reduced from 19.81 lakh on Tuesday to 16.54 lakh on Wednesday. Twenty-one districts in the state have been hit by the deluge. More than 37,000 people are in relief camps.

Goalpara is the worst flood-hit district in Assam, where 4.19 lakh people have been affected. In Morigaon, more than 2.63 lakh people have been hit by the deluge while 2.50 lakh people have been affected in South Salmara.

The flood in Assam has submerged 1,536 villages and damaged close to 93,000 hectares of agricultural land.

The toll from the flood in Bihar rose to 11 on Wednesday, as three new deaths were reported from Darbangha district. In Bihar, 38.47 lakh people across 12 districts have been affected by the flood.

Heavy rain hits Kerala

Heavy rain hit parts of Kerala on Wednesday, causing disruptions in rail and road traffic. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Idukki district, according to PTI.

Ernakulam and Kottayam districts have been receiving heavy rain since Tuesday night. In Kochi, several busy traffic areas became waterlogged.

Railway officials told PTI that huge rocks had piled up on a railway track on Wednesday morning, disrupting train services between Kottayam and Ernakulam.