Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for routine tests, PTI reported. “Her condition is currently stable,” Dr DS Rana, the chairperson of the board of management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the hospital’s bulletin.

The 73-year-old was admitted to the private facility at 7 pm for “routine tests and investigations”, the health bulletin added.

In February, Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital after she was diagnosed with a stomach infection, according to The Hindu. She underwent some routine tests and was discharged a day later.