Coronavirus: India’s total count goes up to 16.38 lakh with record 55,078 new cases in a day
Globally, the number of recoveries crossed the 1-crore mark.
On Friday, India registered a record 55,078 new cases. With this, the country’s tally climbed up to 16,38,870. The toll also rose to 35,747 with 779 fresh fatalities. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday had said that herd immunity was not a strategic option in a country with the size and population of India.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said careless young people were driving Covid-19 spikes across the world. He warned that young people were not invincible in this pandemic.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.72 crore and the toll reached 6.71 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed the 1-crore mark.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.34 am: Vietnam’s Danang city records 45 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest single-day jump in cases, Reuters reports. Vietnam has 509 cases in all and no deaths.
9.31 am: Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions in its capital Manila till mid-August, Reuters reports.
9.17 am: On Friday, India registers a record 55,078 new cases. With this, the country’s tally climbs up to 16,38,870. The toll also rises to 35,747 with 779 fresh fatalities.
8.28 am: Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself, says the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. People living in buildings that are sealed must immerse idols at their homes.
7.55 am: The Delhi government has allowed hotels and hospitality services to resume in accordance with the Centre’s “Unlock 3” guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis, PTI reports. Night curfew in the Capital is also lifted. However, an unidentified senior Delhi government official says the decision on opening gymnasiums and yoga centres was yet to be made.
Also read
Coronavirus: Delhi government allows hotels to resume services, no decision yet on opening gyms
7.49 am: Brazil’s first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tests positive, reports AFP. This comes five days after her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro, said he was over his illness.
7.46 am: World Health Organization experts say careless young people driving Covid-19 spikes, reports AFP.
7.45 am: United States registers 1,379 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. It was the third day in a row with more than 1,200 deaths. The US now has a total of 1,51,826 deaths from Covid-19.
7.38 am: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers flout physical distancing norms as they welcome Tamil Nadu minister Sellur Raju who had recovered from Covid-19 in Madurai.
7.37 am: India tested more than 6 lakh samples on Thursday, ANI reports citing the health ministry. “The objective is to raise testing capacity to 10 lakh tests per day in medium term,” says the ministry.
7.32 am: West Bengal reports 46 new deaths – the highest so far – taking the state’s toll to 1,536. The state also records 2,434 new cases.
7.30 am: Odisha’s total count crosses the 30,000-mark with 1,203 fresh infections. Ten more fatalities takes the state’s toll to 169.
7.28 am: States can now de-notify containment zones in two weeks – down from 28 days – from the day the last Covid-19 patient in the area recovers, said the health ministry, reports The Times of India. The move is likely to bring relief to residents of red zones that have been contained for months.
Also read
Covid-19: Containment zones can be denotified after 14 days from discharge of last case, says Centre
7.25 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India reported a record 52,123 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its overall count to 15,83,792. The toll rose to 34,968 with 775 more deaths. In India, 10,20,582 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
- Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that herd immunity was not a strategic option in a country with the size and population of India. He added that India’s recovery rate – 64.4% – and fatality rate – 2.21% – were better than that of many other countries.
- Maharashtra registered a record single-day rise of 11,147 coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state now has 4,11,798 infections. This includes 14,729 deaths, 2,48,615 recoveries and 1,48,454 active cases. The Maharashtra government said it will keep indoor gyms and fitness centres shut in “Unlock 3”. Outdoor fitness spaces will be allowed to open from August 5 in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines.
- A priest and 16 police officers on duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of a Ram temple on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the “bhoomi poojan” or the foundation ceremony.
- The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 but allowed relaxations like dine-in services in hotels and restaurants. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus case count rose to 2,39,978, after 5,864 new cases were reported. The toll in the state went up by 97 to 3,838. The Bihar government has also extended the lockdown due to coronavirus till August 16, while Nagaland extended it till August 31.
- Brazil reopened international flights even as coronavirus cases in the country continue to increase at an alarming rate. The country has reported more than 25 lakh cases and over 90,000 deaths so far. Meanwhile, Italy extended the state of emergency due to the coronavirus crisis till October 15. The country reported 289 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,46,776. Italy’s toll also rose to 35,129 with six new deaths.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 1.70 crore and the toll reached 6,67,935, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries went up to 99,95,227.