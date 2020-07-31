The Delhi government on Thursday allowed hotels and hospitality services to resume in accordance with the Centre’s “Unlock 3” guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis, PTI reported. Night curfew in the Capital was also lifted.

An unidentified senior Delhi government official told the Hindustan Times that the decision on opening gymnasiums and yoga centres was yet to be made. The official said that at a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had expressed reluctance to open gyms. “So, the chief minister has said that a decision on this will be taken in a week’s time after consulting all stakeholders,” the official said.

The Delhi government had on Wednesday de-linked hotels acquired to house coronavirus patients in isolation from hospitals. “In view of the improving [coronavirus] situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released,” Kejriwal had said.

The Delhi government also allowed weekly markets to open on a trial basis for a week, while following strict safety guidelines. There will now be no restrictions on the movement of street vendors.

The Centre had on Wednesday released guidelines for “Unlock 3”, the third phase of lifting of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The guidelines will come into effect from August 1. Under the new advisory, night curfew will no longer remain in force and gyms and yoga centres will be allowed to resume services from August 5. The new guidelines allow more activities outside containment zones. The lockdown in containment areas, however, will remain in force till August 31.

Delhi reported 1,093 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its overall count to 1,34,403. The Capital’s toll rose to 3,936 with 29 more deaths. More than 1.19 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered. Across India, 15,83,792 people have been infected and nearly 35,000 have died.