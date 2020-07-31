At least nine people have died after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in the last two days, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The incident took place in Kurichedu town and the police are investigating if the deceased mixed it with spurious liquor or consumed it raw.

A beggar at a local temple complained of severe burning sensation in his stomach and died while being taken to the hospital on Wednesday night. Two others, who were shifted to the government hospital in Darsi town, succumbed on Thursday night. Similarly, six people who were also admitted to the hospital with stomach pains, died on Friday morning.

The victims fell unconscious hours after consuming the hand sanitiser, according to the family members. However, the quantity consumed by them is not clear yet.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told the newspaper that they consumed hand sanitiser due to non-availability of liquor amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the licenced liquor shops have been closed to contain the spread of the infection in Kurichedu.

Kaushal added that sanitisers from all local shops have been taken for lab tests.