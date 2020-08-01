Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the developments in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, warning people not to politicise it, reported ANI. He also assured people that the Mumbai Police were not inefficient and would investigate the matter thoroughly.

Thackeray’s remarks came on Friday, as the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the actor’s death grew amid speculation that the Maharashtra Police were not handling the inquiry properly. An FIR in the matter was filed in Bihar by Rajput’s parents against actor Rhea Chakraborty, and members of the public have been asking that the inquiry be shifted there entirely.

Thackeray said people must trust the Mumbai Police to do their job. “Mumbai Police is not inefficient,” he said. “If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. Please don’t use this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra and Bihar.” He added that bringing politics into this was the “most deplorable thing” to do. “The state police and Mumbai Police are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. They are Covid-19 warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them,” Hindustan Times quoted the chief minister as saying.

Thackeray then lashed out at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had raised doubts about the investigation. Thackeray said Fadnavis was doubting the credibility of the police he had worked with during his tenure, adding that since his party Shiv Sena and Fadnavis’ BJP were “divorced”, he did not have to worry about what the national party thought of his.

“We were in a relationship with the BJP for 30 years, but they did not trust us,” he said according to PTI. “But, those with whom we had political differences for 30 years trusted us.” Thackeray was referring to the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party who are alliance partners now.

There has been immense speculation surrounding Rajput’s death, with many rumours flying about his suicide. Amid this, his family filed an FIR against fellow actor Chakraborty pertaining to several allegations including abetment of suicide. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the movement of Rajpur’s money now. The Bihar government has been investigating following the FIR filed by Rajput’s family in Patna. Since the actor died in his Mumbai home, that is being investigated by the police there.

Also read:

Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty, say reports



Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar government moves SC against Rhea Chakraborty