Eleven people were killed after a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city on Saturday, District Collector Vinay Chand confirmed to ANI. One person has been injured in the accident.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena told NDTV that the people killed in the crane collapse included shipyard employees and contract staff members.

The accident took place as the workers were inspecting the crane, which is used to carry shipbuilding material, according to Hindustan Times.

A video from from the site of the accident showed the huge yellow crane crumbling to the ground.

#UPDATE: The death toll in the crane collapse incident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited rises to 11: Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/fDaFLqSPZA — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed Visakhapatnam’s district collector and the police to take immediate action in the accident, according to ANI.

The crane accident in Visakhapatnam happened nearly three months after 11 people, including a child, died in a gas leak from the chemical plant of LG Polymers in the city.