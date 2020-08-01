Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died in Singapore on Saturday afternoon, News18 reported. He was 64.

Singh was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment in Singapore for some months. He had suffered kidney failure in 2013.

Singh was a key leader in the Samajwadi Party in 2008 when the party decided to support the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. The Communist Party of India had at that time withdrew from the government over a nuclear deal with the United States.

Singh was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in February 2010 for alleged anti-party activities. “I am blessed by him [Mulayam Singh Yadav]... he has given me liberation,” Singh had said while leaving the party.

Tribute to him and condolence messages for his family poured in.

Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी।



स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

Amar Singh MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, but he made friends across the spectrum of political https://t.co/sq1ncErLyj condolences to his family — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 1, 2020