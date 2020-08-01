Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to overrule Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order cancelling the Delhi government’s decision to open weekly markets and hotels in the “Unlock 3” phase amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The government is trying to bring the country’s economy back on track by gradually easing restrictions, but in the case of Delhi a double policy is being adopted,” Sisodia said in his letter in Hindi. “The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are falling but there is a surge in states like Karnataka and Uttra Pradesh. However, weekly markets and hotels in those states are being allowed to open.”

In his letter, Sisodia claimed that five lakh families were without work because of the closure of weekly markets. “It is unfair to Delhi’s people that despite its improving coronavirus situation, the economy is being curtailed,” his letter read. “I request that you [Shah] direct the Lieutenant Governor to approve Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal.”

Baijal had on Friday cancelled the Delhi government’s decision to allow the operation of hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis, with physical distancing norms in place under the Centre’s “Unlock 3” guidelines.

Delhi reported 1,118 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its overall count past 1.36 lakh. The Capital’s toll rose to 3,989 with 26 more deaths.