India reported a record 57,117 new cases on Saturday morning, taking its total to almost 17 lakh. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now 16,95,988.
The Union health ministry on Saturday said India’s Case Fatality Rate currently stood at 2.15%. It is lowest since the lockdown started in March. Meanwhile, the Centre decided to allow the export of indigenous ventilators.
Odisha and Nagaland registered their highest single-day rise in new cases. In Odisha, the tally is now 33,479 with over 1,600 new cases while Nagaland’s total count stands at 1,823 with 130 fresh infections. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s tally crossed 1.5 lakh with over 9,000 new cases.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to overrule Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order cancelling the Delhi government’s decision to open weekly markets and hotels in the “Unlock 3” phase amid the coronavirus crisis. The deputy chief minister called the LG’s decision unfair and claimed that five lakh families were without work because of the closure of weekly markets.
Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that all the states must replicate “Delhi’s model” to combat the coronavirus crisis. Delhi’s daily count of cases has significantly decreased over the past few days and the government claims that the recovery is constantly improving.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada. The senior politician was admitted to a hospital in Eluru 20 days ago. He was shifted to a private hospital in Vijayawada a week ago when he complained of breathing problem.
Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they were planning to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions from September 1. “However, final decision will be taken by the Centre,” he added.
India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday that the suspension of international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension was to end on July 31.
The second round of serological survey began in Delhi on Saturday. The five-day survey will cover all districts. A senior government official says 15,000 samples would be collected from August 1 to 5, in different areas and from different age groups. A sero-prevalence survey involves testing the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against a particular virus.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.76 crore, and the number of deaths rose to more than 6.79 lakh on Saturday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.03 crore people have recovered.