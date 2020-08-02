Coronavirus: India’s tally nears 17 lakh; Andhra surpasses Delhi, is now third worst-hit state
As of Saturday evening, Andhra Pradesh had 1,50,209 infections, while Delhi had 1,36,716 cases.
India on Saturday reported a record 57,117 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to almost 17 lakh. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now 16,95,988. The toll was 36,511. The Union health ministry said India’s Case Fatality Rate currently stood at 2.15%. It is lowest since the lockdown started in March.
Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a surge in cases over the past two weeks, has now surpassed Delhi as the third-most affected region in India. As of Saturday evening, Andhra had 1,50,209 infections, while Delhi had 1,36,716 cases.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.76 crore on Sunday morning, and the number of deaths rose to 6,82,931, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.04 crore people have recovered.
Live updates
8.47 pm: The Delhi government has brought down the number of containment zones in the city by over 200, bringing relief to as many as 241,888 people from stringent lockdown rules, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting minister Kailash Gahlot. The drive to restructure Delhi’s containment zones was conducted between July 28 and July 30 to free up more localities, permit movement of more people and further boost the economy, he says.
8.43 pm: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will remain closed till August 31, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Unlock 3 guidelines, PTI reports. In a statement the university asks the students to not return to the campus until further notice. However, the administrative and other university functions will continue during this period as per the earlier guidelines, the statement adds
8.37 pm: A case was lodged against 10 persons, six of whom were detained, on Saturday for allegedly attacking a doctor over the death of a suspected Covid-19 patient in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, PTI reports. The incident took place on Friday night at a government-designated Covid-19 hospital in Veraval, after a 20-year-old woman died hours after she was shifted from a private facility, a Veraval City police station officer tells the news agency.
8.32 pm: Bihar’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 54,508 on Saturday, while the toll rose by 14 to 312, PTI reports.
8.29 pm: Manipur’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,756 on Saturday as 55 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the toll to six, PTI reports. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,051.
8.28 am: Three more Covid-19 patients died in Assam on Saturday, taking the toll to 101, while 1,457 new positive cases pushed the states coronavirus count to 41,726, PTI reports, quoting Health Minister Himanta Sarma.
8 am: Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a surge in cases over the past two weeks, surpasses Delhi as the third-most affected region in India. As of Saturday evening, Andhra had 1,50,209 infections, while Delhi had 1,36,716 cases.
7.55 am: The Centre decides to allow export of indigenous ventilators as Covid-19 fatality rate falls, PTI reports.
7.50 am: West Bengal on Saturday reported its highest single-day rise in deaths – 48 – and cases – 2,589. The state now has 72,777 total infections and the toll rose to 1,629, according to PTI.
7.45 am: Senior Jharkhand BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Singh recovers from Covid-19 and has been discharged from a hospital in Ranchi, PTI reports.
7.40 am: The Odisha government issues guidelines to private hospitals, nursing homes and labs to conduct Covid-19 tests through Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR methods, according to a notification issued by the health and family welfare department.
7.35 am: The global coronavirus count crosses 1.76 crore, and the number of deaths rise to 6,82,931, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.04 crore people have recovered.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India reported a record 57,117 new cases on Saturday morning, taking its total to almost 17 lakh. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now 16,95,988. The toll was 36,511.
- The Union health ministry on Saturday said India’s Case Fatality Rate currently stood at 2.15%. It is lowest since the lockdown started in March. Meanwhile, the Centre decided to allow the export of indigenous ventilators.
- Odisha and Nagaland registered their highest single-day rise in new cases. In Odisha, the tally is now 33,479 with over 1,600 new cases while Nagaland’s total count stands at 1,823 with 130 fresh infections. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s tally crossed 1.5 lakh with over 9,000 new cases.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to overrule Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order cancelling the Delhi government’s decision to open weekly markets and hotels in the “Unlock 3” phase amid the coronavirus crisis. The deputy chief minister called the LG’s decision unfair and claimed that five lakh families were without work because of the closure of weekly markets.
- Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that all the states must replicate “Delhi’s model” to combat the coronavirus crisis. Delhi’s daily count of cases has significantly decreased over the past few days and the government claims that the recovery is constantly improving.
- Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada. The senior politician was admitted to a hospital in Eluru 20 days ago. He was shifted to a private hospital in Vijayawada a week ago when he complained of breathing problem.
- Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they were planning to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions from September 1. “However, final decision will be taken by the Centre,” he added.
- The second round of serological survey began in Delhi on Saturday. The five-day survey will cover all districts. A senior government official says 15,000 samples would be collected from August 1 to 5, in different areas and from different age groups. A sero-prevalence survey involves testing the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against a particular virus.