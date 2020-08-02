Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Punjab spurious liquor tragedy after the toll from the accident rose to 86. Kejriwal said this was necessary as none of the cases pertaining to illicit liquor in the last few months have been solved.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor,” he tweeted. “[The] state government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police.”

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. He also suspended seven excise and taxation officials, two deputy superintendents of police and four station house officers. A total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Till Friday night, 39 deaths had been reported from three districts. Nineteen deaths had been reported from Tarn Taran, 11 from Amritsar and nine from Batala. The toll in Tarn Taran is now 63. Twelve people have died in Amritsar and 11 deaths have been reported from Batala.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said the maximum number of deaths were reported from the district’s Sadar and city areas.

On Friday, Chief Minister Singh had ordered a magisterial investigation into the incident. The divisional commissioner of Jalandhar, along with the joint excise and taxation commissioner of Punjab and the police superintendent of the three districts were given the responsibility for the investigation.