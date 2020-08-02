Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, three days after she was admitted, ANI reported. Dr DS Rana, the chairperson of the board of management of the hospital, said her condition is stable.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm,” the hospital’s health bulletin said. She was under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, a chest and respiratory medicine specialist, according to IANS.

On Thursday, doctors had said that the 73-year-old Congress chief was admitted to the hospital for “routine tests and investigations”.

In February, Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital after she was diagnosed with a stomach infection. She underwent some routine tests and was discharged a day later.