The police in Tamil Nadu have detained 43 people after violent clashes erupted in Cuddalore district on Saturday over the alleged murder of a 36-year-old fisherman, NDTV reported. The victim, identified as Madivanan, was the brother of former panchayat president Masilamani, according to The Hindu.

The clashes broke out at 10 pm in the coastal village of Thazhanguda and at least 20 fishing boats, two-wheelers and cars were set on fire by the supporters of the deceased. Houses were also reportedly ransacked and set ablaze by the miscreants.

Madivanan was returning on his two-wheeler from Cuddalore to Thazhanguda when a gang allegedly waylaid and murdered him.

Police said long-standing political rivalry between families of Masilamani and the current panchayat president led to tension in the area. Local body polls for panchayat unions were held in December last year. Section 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) of the Criminal Procedure Code was invoked against members of both the groups by the police in January.

“Previous enmity between both groups appears to be the root cause,” Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav told NDTV.

Abhinav and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) K Ejilearassane reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, around 200 police personnel have been deployed for security in the village. The situation is under control now.