Heavy rain led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai on Tuesday and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged residents to stay indoors. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert with forecast of “extremely heavy” rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra over the next 48 hours, PTI reported.

“Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas,” the BMC said.

The traffic on Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali was severely affected due to a landslide. No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire control room official said. The vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted after authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris.

The civic body said all offices and other establishments will remain shut on Tuesday, except for emergency services. It said a high tide is expected at 12.47 pm and alerted all concerned departments and people to not go near any beach or low-lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted after incessant rainfall through the night.

Goregaon, King Circle, Hindmata, Dadar, Shivaji Chowk, Shell Colony, Kurla ST Depot, Bandra Talkies, Sion Road 24 have been waterlogged. The BEST buses on these routes had to be diverted.

Meanwhile, a man died in Thane after he accidentally touched an electric pole. An official from Kasarvadavali police station said that the deceased is yet to be identified, adding that his body has been sent for postmortem.

In another incident, a part of the ceiling plaster of a building in a housing complex in Vartak Nagar fell down, but there were no casualties reported. Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said that relief work is underway. He added that throughout the night, fire stations in the city received more than a dozen calls of tree falling incidents.

Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from Parel East.



More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/JVhEWcICvK — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The civic body has put fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff on alert, reported Hindustan Times. According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.