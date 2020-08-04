The United Kingdom is considering minting a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle, Reuters reported on Sunday. “The Royal Mint Advisory Committee is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi,” the UK Treasury said.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee to recognise the contributions of the Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities. Gandhi will be the first non-white person on British currency.

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee recommends themes and designs to be incorporated in British currencies. They have started the work on the commemorative coin, according to The Daily Mail.

In a letter to Zehra Zaidi, a member of the advisory board of the Conservative Candidates Network, Sunak said: “Black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities have made a profound contribution to the shared history of the UK.”