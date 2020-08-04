Theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi dies at 94
The former National School of Drama director suffered a massive heart attack on Monday, his son said.
Theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi died in New Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, the Hindustan Times reported. He was 94.
“Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack,” Alkazi’s son Feisal Alkazi told PTI. “He was admitted to the Escorts Hospital the day before yesterday.”
Alkazi took charge of the National School of Drama in 1962 and was its longest-serving director. He was known for producing plays such as Girish Karnad-directed Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug. He had been a mentor to theatre and film actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Surekha Sikri and Pankaj Kapoor.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences to Alkazi’s family.
“Ebrahim Alkazi, doyen of Indian theatre, mentored and inspired generations of artists,” Kovind tweeted. “His death leaves a void in the world of performing arts. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his legacy will live on. My condolences to his family, students and art lovers.”
The National School of Drama mourned Alkazi’s death in a tweet. Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Nandita Das and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub among others paid tribute to the deceased legend, and offered condolences to his family.