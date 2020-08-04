Theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi died in New Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, the Hindustan Times reported. He was 94.

“Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack,” Alkazi’s son Feisal Alkazi told PTI. “He was admitted to the Escorts Hospital the day before yesterday.”

Alkazi took charge of the National School of Drama in 1962 and was its longest-serving director. He was known for producing plays such as Girish Karnad-directed Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug. He had been a mentor to theatre and film actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Surekha Sikri and Pankaj Kapoor.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences to Alkazi’s family.

“Ebrahim Alkazi, doyen of Indian theatre, mentored and inspired generations of artists,” Kovind tweeted. “His death leaves a void in the world of performing arts. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his legacy will live on. My condolences to his family, students and art lovers.”

Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy too. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

The National School of Drama mourned Alkazi’s death in a tweet. Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Nandita Das and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub among others paid tribute to the deceased legend, and offered condolences to his family.

Here are some of the reactions:

NSD Family deeply mourn passing away of Theatre Legend, Padma Vibhushan Shri #EbrahimAlkazi, Ex Director of NSD from 1962-77. This is a great loss to the country and specially to the Theatre World.

The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre.

May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi

#RIP pic.twitter.com/PjYxRybpSr — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 4, 2020

With Alkazi sahab an era of theatre, art and culture dies today. I have vivid memories of meeting him as a child. Then did plays with both his children, the wonderful Amal Allana and Feisal Alkazi. Anybody who passed out of NSD or was even in its vicinity, learnt from him.