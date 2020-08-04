Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second Cabinet minister, after Home Minister Amit Shah, to have tested positive for the virus.

“On developing symptoms of Covid-19, I got tested, and my results returned positive,” Pradhan tweeted. “I have been admitted to hospital on doctors’ orders and am in a stable condition.”

#COVID19 के लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हूँ और स्वस्थ हूँ। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020

Pradhan has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where Shah was admitted on Sunday, PTI reported. Union minister Babul Supriyo, who had met Shah last week, has gone into home isolation.

Apart from the two Cabinet ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit are among political leaders who have been found infected.

India recorded 52,050 new coronavirus cases earlier in the day, taking the total number of infections to 18,55,745, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll rose by 803 to 38,938.

