Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday praised the residents of the Capital after the number of active coronavirus cases fell below the 10,000-mark. The Capital’s case count stands at 1,39,156, with 9,897 active cases, 1,25,226 recoveries and 4,033 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, the city reported 674 new cases, 12 deaths, and 972 recoveries. The Capital’s recovery rate stood at 89.98%. However, 838 fewer tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s bulletin.

“Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today,” Kejriwal tweeted, tagging the health ministry bulletin. “Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. Number of deaths have come down to 12 today. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your ‘Delhi model’ being discussed everywhere.”

The chief minister did also caution against getting complacent.

The state health department’s bulletin showed that 2,954 people are in hospitals, 654 patients are in Covid-19 care centres and 154 are in coronavirus health centres. The remaining 5,461 are in home isolation.

Delhi has registered a steady fall in the number of active cases as per its R-value, or the infections recorded that can be traced to a person who has had Covid-19. Delhi’s R-value stood at 0.66, according to NDTV.

On June 23, the Capital had recorded its highest single-day rise in cases with 3,947 new infections. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the Delhi government’s biggest coronavirus facility, did not report any deaths on two days in a week. The hospital’s medical director Suresh Kumar told Mint that the number of people on ventilator support had reduced by 25% when compared to the previous month.