Ram temple ceremony: PM Modi reaches Ram Janmabhoomi complex
The prime minister will formally launch the construction of a temple at Ayodhya, where Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Ayodhya city for the ground-breaking ceremony to formally launch the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ayodhya case, are among the main invitees. Over 50 VIPs will attend the ceremony.
In a landmark verdict on November 9 last year, the Supreme Court permitted the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992.
Live updates
12.03 pm: Modi offers prayers at the shrine to “Ram Lalla” in Ayodhya.
11.50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented with a turban and a crown at Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple.
11.44 am: Modi prays at the Hanumangarhi temple before the ceremony.
11.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya to attend the Ram temple foundation laying ceremony.
11.28 am: Police block a road before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
11.26 am: The Ram temple foundation laying ceremony is scheduled to start at 12.45 pm.
11.22 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati credits the Supreme Court for paving the way for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and advises everyone to accept the decision.
“As everyone knows, Ayodhya is a holy city of different religion,” she tweets. “But it had been embroiled in a controversy for years due to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute. The dispute was ended by the Supreme Court and it has also stopped to some extent politics around it played by some political parties.”
She adds: “Due to the Supreme Court verdict, foundation of Ram temple is being laid and a lot of its credit goes to the SC. BSP from the beginning has said that it would accept the SC decision. It should be accepted by all. This is advice of BSP.”
11.15 am: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.
11.11 am: The prime minister will begin Ayodhya visit from Hanumangarhi temple, where he is expected to pray for 10 minutes.
11.02 am: BJP leader Uma Bharti says Ayodhya has united everyone. Bharti, who had earlier said she will not attend the event, is present at Ram Janmabhoomi site now.
10.55 am: Yoga guru Ramdev, one of the invitees, says it is India’s biggest fortune to witness the bhumi pujan or the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, reports ANI. “To establish ‘ram rajya’ in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand ‘gurukul’ in Ayodhya,” he adds. “People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here.”
10.47 am: Ahead of the Ayodhya ceremony, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity and it must always be preserved.
10.45 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the willpower and resolve shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years, reports ANI.
10.32 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, reports ANI.
10.22 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janmabhoomi site for the ceremony in Ayodhya, reports ANI.
9.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya. His office shares a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane.