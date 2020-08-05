China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday that the border dispute with India should not dominate relations between New Delhi and Beijing, Reuters reported. “I don’t think this issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I don’t think this is the view of our Indian friends,” Cui said at the Aspen Security Forum in the United States.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the border conflict with India should be seen in a proper bilateral context, and urged New Delhi to ensure that differences do not escalate into disputes. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, at a press conference, called for “stronger solidarity and cooperation” between India and China, saying that it would help the development of the two countries as well as “add stability and positive energy to world peace and prosperity”.

Relations between India and China have soured after a violent clash between armies of the two countries in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control on June 15. As many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of Chinese counterparts were killed in the clash.

China hopes to ‘avoid confrontation’ with US over consulates’ closure

Cui also said that Beijing hoped to avoid a confrontation with Washington over the closure of consulates in each other’s countries, ANI reported. On July 27, the United States shut its consulate in Chengdu in China following a directive from Beijing. The Chinese move was retaliation for the US closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, citing security concerns.

“I do not think a new Cold War would serve anybody’s interest,” the ambassador said on Tuesday. “It was really unfortunate for the US to close the consulate.” He said that Beijing was forced to respond to Washington’s move.