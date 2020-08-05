Heavy rain hit Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, causing damage, severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. The India Meteorological Department said that the city will continue to receive heavy downpour on Thursday.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed people wading through knee-deep water, with trees falling on cars and overhead wires catching fire amid the heavy rain. The rainfall even caused the signboard on the Bombay Stock Exchange building to collapse. The city’s Hindmata and Girgaon localities were among the areas that experienced significant waterlogging.

Train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi and CSMT-Thane route were suspended due to the heavy rain, ANI reported, quoting the central railway.

The weather department said that Mumbai’s Colaba area received 22.9 centimetres of rain while Santacruz received 8.8 centimetres between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, ANI reported. “Presently strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are prevailing and likely to continue during next three to four hours,” the weather department said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Mumbai’s civic authorities and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to stay on high alert for Thursday. “Since India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, chief minister has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential,” the official account of Thackeray’s office tweeted.

Thackeray also reviewed the situation in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts that experienced heavy rainfall. The Mumbai Police also advised residents to stay indoors and only step out for essential tasks.

Here are some of the visuals:

Maharashtra: Heavy waterlogging & traffic congestion reported near Wilson College in Girgaon following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Look at how the tree burns on overhead wires over rail tracks amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Floodlights at Wankhede stadium

Gateway of India

An RPF constable was caught on camera trying to rescue passengers who alighted from a local train that had halted near Masjid station. The trains are only carrying essential services personnel identified by Maharashtra government.



Follow LIVE updates here https://t.co/6ElThX9o25 pic.twitter.com/WngAzKMUQ8 — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) August 5, 2020

The canopy roofing of D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai uprooted by heavy winds and rain today.

Cranes collapsed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Navi Mumbai.