Eight patients in the Intensive Care Unit of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad died after fire broke out on Thursday, the fire officer said, according to PTI. The patients included five men and three women.

The fire erupted at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad in the early hours of Thursday, the official said. Around 40 coronavirus patients were evacuated from the facility and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, the officer added. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

“The fire started around 3.30 am and it has been controlled now,” LB Zala, assistant commissioner of police, B division, Ahmedabad city, said according to The Indian Express. “Many other patients were also rescued. The bodies are being sent for postmortem.”

More details are awaited.