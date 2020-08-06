The National Disaster Response Force has positioned 16 teams in Maharashtra due to the evolving rain and flood situation in the state, ANI reported on Thursday morning. Of these, five teams have been deployed in Mumbai, four teams in Kolhapur, two in Sangli, and one each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad districts.

A red alert has been issued in several parts of Maharashtra, The Hindu reported. Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Satara, Raigad, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive very heavy rain in isolated places till Thursday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department. Alerts were also sounded in western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and Sangli districts on Wednesday as levels of Panchganga, Warna and Krishna rivers rose sharply due to incessant rain.

The Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded the heaviest rain for a single day in August in 46 years on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The IMD said in a tweet on Thursday morning that Colaba recorded 331.8 mm of rain, while Santacruz recorded 162.3 mm.

Mumbai has already recorded 65% of its monthly average rainfall in the first five days of August. “Next 24 hours could see gradual decrease in intensity of rainfall in city,” KS Hosalikar, director general of Meteorology, said.

Meanwhile, the water that had flooded JJ Hospital in Mumbai has now been removed, civic officials said according to the Hindustan Times. However, Nair Hospital remains flooded, according to ANI.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. As per IMD, Colaba received 331.8mm & Santacruz received 162.3mm rainfall in last 24 hours.



Mumbai city & suburbs very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3- 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rzd0ufnJMV — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to stay on high alert, and advised Mumbaikars not to leave their homes. On Wednesday, the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs, News18 reported. The maximum wind speed of around 101 km per hour was recorded at Marine Drive at 4.15 pm.

For the past two days, cyclonic winds of up to 107 km per hour have hit the city.

As many as 90 barrages were submerged in Kolhapur as heavy showers led to rising water levels. Kolhapur district authorities have ordered immediate evacuation of people from low-lying areas. “The district has been receiving very heavy rains continuously for the last two days,” District Collector Daulat Desai said. “Relentless downpour has been witnessed not just in the catchment areas, but also in areas around them, which have received intense showers ranging between 150-200 mm.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Thackeray and assured him of all possible assistance.

A heavy downpour is likely in neighbouring Goa as well, NDTV reported.