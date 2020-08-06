The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee Thursday kept both the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged. The repo rate stayed at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.3%, ANI reported.

It was widely expected that the RBI would either cut the key rates or keep them steady, due to rising inflation and grim projections of economic growth rate, to due the lockdown announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Moneycontrol reported.

Retail inflation rose to 6.09% in June this year from 5.84% in March, breaching the central bank’s target of 2% to 6%. The RBI also expects the Gross Domestic Product growth rate to be negative in 2020-’21.

In May, the Monetary Policy Committee cut interest rates by 40 bps points to 4%, following an accommodative policy stance. Over the course of 2020, the committee has reduced the repo rate by 115 basis points. The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends to its clients generally against government securities. The reverse repo rate allows banks to deposit funds with the central bank and earn interest on it.

“We anticipate an asymmetric cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate and 35 basis points in the reverse repo Rate in August 2020, in a split decision from the MPC,” Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Limited, an independent Indian investment information and credit rating agency, had said earlier on Thursday. “ICRA expects the MPC to look through the recent inflation prints, and further ease policy rates during the upcoming policy review, rather than waiting for inflation to soften first.”