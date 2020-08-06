Television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his home in Mumbai’s Malad area on Wednesday, PTI reported. He was 44.

Malad police station’s Senior Inspector George Fernandes said no suicide note was recovered from his house. The police said an accidental death report has been filed and the body has been sent for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

A security guard discovered the body and alerted the members of his apartment complex in Chincholi Bunder locality. Later, Sharma was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a police official told PTI.

The actor was known for his roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, Left Right Left, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, among others.