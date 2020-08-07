Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday discussed “destabilising actions” in Ladakh, in a reference to Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control, the Hindustan Times reported. At least 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of their Chinese counterparts had died in a clash in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

On July 31, Pompeo had said that the world was being tested by China’s territorial claims in India and Bhutan, but it was prepared to counter the “bullying and threats”. Pompeo claimed that the US’ diplomatic efforts had awakened the world to Chinese threats. “Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party],” he was quoted as saying.

US State Department Spokesperson Cale Brown said that the two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on international matters, including efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic and the Afghan peace process. “Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar reiterated the strength of the United States-India relationship to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe,” the spokesperson added.

Jaishankar and Pompeo agreed stay in touch in “continued close cooperation” on a variety of matters. They also said they would look forward to quadrilateral consultations with Australia and Japan, and the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held later this year.

In November 2017, four countries – India, United States, Australia and Japan – formed the Quadrilateral coalition to develop a new strategy, in an effort to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific away from Chinese influence. In November 2018, the first India-US 2+2 Dialogue was held, between the defence minister and external affairs minister of India on one side, and the secretary of defense and secretary of state of the United States on the other.