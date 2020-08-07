Five people died after heavy rainfall caused a massive landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district on Friday, ANI reported. The landslide occurred at a tea plantation in Rajamala area near Munnar, where around 80 people live.

The Kerala Police said 10 people have been rescued so far. They are receiving treatment at the Tata General Hospital in Munnar.

A 50-member team comprising fire and rescue officials, a team of the National Disaster Response Force and medical teams from Ernakulam and Kottayam have been deployed to Rajamala in Idukki district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said.

Vijayan has also sought help from the Air Force to rescue marooned people, ANI reported.

An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki.



Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts.



Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki.#KeralaRains — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020

A major landslide havoc occurred in Rajamala area in Idukki where labourer house-complexes in a plantation have been swept away today morning. So far 5 bodies recovered. More feared trapped under earth. The complex housed more than 80 labourers. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/vhrlQJS1dj — DD News Malayalam (@DDNewsMalayalam) August 7, 2020

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kerala till Sunday. Night travel has been banned in Idukki district, PTI reported. Meanwhile, several roads and highways had been closed due to torrential rains for the last three days.

#Kerala Red alert for extremely heavy rainfall warning issued for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad till 11 August. pic.twitter.com/ZJybEcLLdI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall

(Visuals source: National Disaster Response Force) pic.twitter.com/EPqLOoMLfV — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020