A court in Kerala on Friday sentenced the nine accused in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Kadavoor Jayan’s killing in 2012 to life imprisonment, The News Minute reported. The accused are also RSS members.

The Kollam Principal Sessions Court also imposed a fine of Rs 71,500 on each of the nine convicts and said that four more years will be added to their sentence, if they defaulted. The court said that Rs 2 lakh from the total fine amount will be given to Jayan’s mother. A sum of Rs 25,000 will be provided to his brother-in-law Raghunatha Pillai, who was also attacked, the court added.

Nine men stabbed Jayan to death near his home in Kollam city’s Kadavoor Junction on January 7, 2012, over political differences. He had sustained 50 injuries. The nine accused in the case are Vinod, Gopakumar, Subramanian, Priyarajan, Pranav, Arun, Ranjith, Dinaraj and Shiju.

This is the second time the Kollam Principal Sessions Court sentenced the nine accused to life imprisonment. The accused had challenged the lower court’s decision in the Kerala High Court in February and claimed that they had not been given a chance to make their final arguments. The High Court then transferred the case back to the Kollam Principal Sessions Court for the final arguments, and the nine men were found guilty. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on them, according to The Hindu.