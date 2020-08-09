Amit Shah has not undergone any new Covid-19 test, a home ministry official clarified on Sunday hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the Union home minister has tested negative for the virus, PTI reported. Tiwari later deleted the tweet.

Everyone will be informed when the test is conducted, the official said. The home minister is expected to be tested for Covid-19 in the next two days, Hindustan Times reported. An unidentified official also told the newspaper that Shah is asymptomatic. The Union minister is reportedly working from the hospital bed.

Shah was diagnosed with coronavirus on August 2 and is currently admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. A day before being diagnosed with the virus, Shah had addressed the inaugural session of a webinar organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations on freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s 100th death anniversary. The home minister was also present in the Cabinet meeting, where the New Education Policy was approved, according to The Indian Express.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo had gone into self-isolation after Shah was infected with the virus. Both the leaders said they had met the home minister and were self-isolating according to the protocol.

I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon •

Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020

Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise.Also reading books & enjoying classical music — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, India recorded 64,399 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll rose by 861 to 43,379. There are 6,28,747 active cases in the country, while 14,80,884 have recovered.

