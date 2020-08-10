A Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district succumbed to bullet injuries on Monday, a day after he was shot at by suspected militants, reported PTI. Abdul Hamid Najar was the district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class Morcha.

Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, was critically injured after he was shot at by militants in his native village on Sunday. He was attacked near the Ompora railway station when he was out on a morning walk. He suffered bullet injuries in his abdomen and has been admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir: Funeral of Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, being held in Budgam.



He was shot at by terrorists yesterday after which, he succumbed to his injuries today morning. pic.twitter.com/s5QZWfFPie — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur called the attack on Najar barbaric and inhuman, reported News18.

Najar is the fourth BJP worker or office-bearer to be targeted by militants in the last one month. BJP’s district president for Bandipora, Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in July. A BJP sarpanch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in Kulgam district.

The attacks on village leaders come in the run-up to a high-profile function of the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Local Bodies in Srinagar, which is scheduled for Monday.