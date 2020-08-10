India’s coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 22 lakh-mark with 62,064 new infections. With this, the country’s tally jumped to 22,15,074. The toll stood at 44,386 after record 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours. Over 15.3 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The Centre said the coronavirus cases remained concentrated in 10 states across the country and these account for 80% of the new infections.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” his official handle tweeted.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the economic slowdown in India is “a humanitarian crisis” and urged the Narendra Modi government to take immediate steps to stem the damage of the coronavirus crisis.
A total of 743 employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said. Since June 11, three have died of the infection.
The Supreme Court directed the Centre to respond to affidavits filed by Maharashtra and the Delhi government, challenging the University Grants Commission guidelines to conduct final year exams by September-end amid the coronavirus pandemic. In another hearing, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the top court that the quarantine period of doctors and frontline healthcare workers, who are involved in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, will be treated as “on duty” and not as leave.
A special sub-inspector of police in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, one of the 10 police personnel arrested in the custodial deaths of a father-son duo, died of the coronavirus. The 56-year-old police officer had “uncontrolled diabetes” and contracted the infection during his stay at the Madurai Central Prison.
Mandeep Singh became the sixth national hockey player to test positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India said. The 25-year old team forward from Punjab’s Jalandhar city is asymptomatic.
Health officials in New Zealand said the country had marked 100 days with no coronavirus cases, a major milestone as outbreaks as continues to devastate other countries. However, officials warned there was no room for complacency and said the country still has 23 active cases.
Globally, over 1.97 crore people have tested positive for the disease so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.29 lakh have died, while over 1.19 crore have recovered.