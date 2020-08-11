Three journalists from Caravan magazine were allegedly manhandled by unidentified people in North East Delhi on Tuesday while they were covering a story about communal tensions that broke out in the area on the night of August 5, following the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“This is to confirm that 3 of our reporters on assignment, working on stories on the anti-muslim violence in northeast Delhi, were surrounded by a mob and manhandled,” the magazine’s editor Hartosh Singh Bal said in a tweet on Tuesday. “We’ll release an official statement shortly.”

Two of the reporters were identified as Prabhjit Singh and Shahid Tantray. They were reporting on Hindus celebrating the Ram temple event allegedly shouting bigoted slogans and placing saffron flags on the gates of Subhash Mohalla.

On Tuesday, Singha and Tantray had reported in Caravan about two women and a teenage girl who had accused the police in Bhajanpura of sexually assaulting them on August 8, when they had gone to file a complaint about the people who had shouted the slogans at midnight, asking Muslim people in the area to leave the neighbourhood.

The complainants told Caravan that the police had beat them, touched them inappropriately and tore their clothes. “We live in a state of panic every day and night now,” one of the women had said.

The complainants said that they had first approached the police on August 6 but the police did not formally record their complaint. One of the complainants said that the police called her to the station on August 8 with a copy of her complaint. She said that their lawyer sent the complaint to them by 7 pm and they could get to the police station only by 9 pm.

They were also made to wait for hours. The woman told the magazine that the police gave them a signed copy of the complaint but refused to file a first information report. She added that when they demanded an FIR, the police became aggressive. The woman said that the police had threatened to “beat them to death” if they kept returning with their complaints.

After the large-scale communal violence in Delhi in February, the police had erected a gate at the entrance to the part of Subhash Mohalla where many Muslims live, according to the magazine. The husband of one of the complainants told the magazine that he had seen a Hindu group tie fireworks to the lock of the gate.