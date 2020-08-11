Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, PTI reported. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

“He was admitted for coronavirus treatment [at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences] but died after suffering a heart attack,” Rahat Indori’s son Satlaj told the news agency.

Dr Vinod Bhandari from the Sri Aurobindo Hospital told the Hindustan Times that Rahat Indori suffered two heart attacks. “He had 60% pneumonia,” Bhandari said.

Rahul Indori taught Urdu at Indore University before going on to write lyrics for such Bollywood movies as Munnabhai MBBS, Khuddar, and Mission Kashmir. His poem “Agar Khilaaf Hain Hone Do” (If They Are Against, Let Them Be) resonated with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters across the country.