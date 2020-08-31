Veteran Congress leader and former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. He was 84.

“With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. “I thank all of You.”

The Congress leader underwent a brain surgery on August 10 and has been in a critical condition and on ventilator support since then.

Before going in for the surgery, Mukherjee had announced on Twitter that he had contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus and advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves. Politicians cutting across party lines had wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Defence Rajnath Singh had visited Mukherjee at the hospital.

Mukherjee served as India’s 13th President from 2012 to 2017, and was succeeded by Ram Nath Kovind. Mukherjee had been a Cabinet minister in the United Progressive Alliance government, handling the portfolio of external affairs and finance on separate occasions. He was also the finance minister in the Indira Gandhi government from 1982 to 1984 and the external affairs minister in the Narasimha Rao government from 1995 to 1996.

In 2019, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. In 2008, he had been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.