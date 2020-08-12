Violence broke out in the eastern pockets of Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday night over an alleged derogatory Facebook post by a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, ANI reported. At least two people have reportedly died due to the violence.

The Congress leader’s relative, identified as P Naveen, had allegedly made insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad, The News Minute reported.

The police said that a crowd of nearly 1,000 people had gathered in front of the KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations demanding Naveen’s arrest. At the KG Halli police station, protestors alleged that officials refused to file a complaint against Naveen immediately. Following this, the demonstrators started raising slogans, pelting stones and torching vehicles.

District Commissioner of Police East Bhimashankar Guled’s official car was attacked with stones and sticks. At the DJ Halli station, a police vehicle was set ablaze.

Protestors also gathered outside the Congress MLA’s residence where they allegedly vandalised the property and torched vehicles parked outside his house. A police team led by Commissioner Kamal Pant was attacked with stones, according to The Times of India.

The police opened fire, used tear gas and baton-charged people to quell the spiralling protests. According to ANI, 60 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence.

Pant said the police arrested Naveen in connection with the alleged social media post. Besides this, another 110 ten people were arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Murthy released a video message appealing to protestors to maintain peace. “I request our Muslim friends, for the mistake of some miscreants, let’s not fight,” he said. “Whatever the fight, we’re brothers. Whoever has made a mistake, let’s teach them a lesson through legal means. We will also stand with you. Whoever has made the mistake, we will take steps to teach them a lesson. I request our Muslim kin to please remain peaceful. I will also stand with you.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also released a video message, saying people should not take law into their own hands, according to NDTV. He condemned the violence and said that additional police forces had been sent to the area. He said that the police has been “given a free hand” to bring down the situation under control.