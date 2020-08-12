At least five people died and 27 others were critically injured after a bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru caught fire on the highway in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Two children and a woman are reportedly among the deceased.

The private bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at KR Halli in Hiriyur area of the district after developing some engine problems. The police said 32 passengers were on board.

The injured were shifted to Hiriyur and Chitradurga district hospitals, according to ANI.

Hiriyur Superintendent of Police Radhika visited the site of the accident and the police of Hiriyur have registered an FIR and further investigations are on.

More details awaited.