Young people, aged between 18 and 29, are at the risk of suffering severe and long-term adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the International Labour Organization. It also revealed that half of the world’s youth population are subject to circumstances that can trigger anxiety or depression while one-third are uncertain of their future.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our lives. Even before the onset of the crisis, the social and economic integration of young people was an ongoing challenge,” said the report published on Tuesday. “Now, unless urgent action is taken, young people are likely to suffer severe and long-lasting impacts from the pandemic.”

The organisation’s “Youth and COVID-19: impacts on jobs, education, rights and mental well-being” survey aimed to understand the immediate effects of the pandemic on the lives of young people with regard to employment, education, mental health, rights and social activism. The survey was conducted in April-May across 112 countries. Of the 12,000-plus respondents, most were educated with access to internet.

The survey found that about 50% of young people across the globe are subject to anxiety or depression, while 17% are potentially affected by it. Young people whose education or work was either disrupted or halted were almost twice as likely to be affected by anxiety/depression as compared to those who continued to be employed or whose education was not hampered.

“Severe disruption to learning and working, compounded by the health crisis, has seen a deterioration in young people’s mental well-being,” the survey said. Mental well-being is lowest for young women and those aged 18 and 24 years.

The pandemic saw a paradigm shift to online teaching. However, the survey revealed that one in eight young people (13% approximately) did not have access to courses, teaching or training because of the digital divide. Most of these people belonged to low-income countries. Almost 65% of the respondents said they have learnt less since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 38% of young people are uncertain of their future career prospects. The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to young workers. The survey found that one in six youths (about 17%) had to stop work since the virus outbreak. About 42% reported a sharp drop in their income.

“The pandemic is inflicting multiple shocks on young people,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said. “It is not only destroying their jobs and employment prospects, but also disrupting their education and training and having a serious impact on their mental well-being.”