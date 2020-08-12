India on Wednesday reported 60,963 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally of the country to 23,29,639. The toll rose by 834 to 46,091.
Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, said on Tuesday that the safety of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine needs to be ensured before it can be released for public use. Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization expressed concern that institutes in the region were planning to manufacture and distribute the vaccine. The organisation’s deputy director Jarbas Barbosa said that any vaccine should be carefully evaluated to ensure the product is safe and effective.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a first information report against more than 100 Accredited Social Health Activist, or ASHA, workers for staging a protest at Jantar Mantar last week. The police said the protesters violated coronavirus safety protocols and had no permission to stage the demonstration.
The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday said 10 people have been arrested for illegally distributing spurious sanitiser blended with methanol that killed at least 16 people in Prakasam district in July. Those who died had consumed the concoction, either mixed with alcohol or water, as an alternative to liquor as wine shops were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
At least 264 personnel of the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for Covid-19 and three have died in 24 hours. With this, the tally of infections in the police force rises to 11,392 and the toll to 121.
Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain in a critical condition and on ventilator. “Presently he is hemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital said.
The United States on Tuesday signed an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million (10 crore) doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion (Rs 11,228 crore).
A report published by the International Labour Organization on Tuesday showed that half of the world’s young people were subject to anxiety or depression-causing circumstances due to career uncertainties exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that four new cases of the coronavirus with no known source have been found in a household in Auckland. These are the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus in New Zealand after 102 days.
Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2.02 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll has risen to 7,41,423. More than 1.25 crore people have recovered.