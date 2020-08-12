The Uttar Pradesh Police have denied that a 20-year-old woman, who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr district on Monday, was verbally harassed and suggested that the allegations of eve-teasing were being made to claim insurance money, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

The first information report filed in connection with Sudeeksha Bhati’s death on Tuesday also made no mention of the harassment, according to the news channel.

Bhati, a student of the Babson College in the United States, was going to a relative’s house on a bike when the accident took place. Her family alleged that the accident happened because two boys on a separate motorbike were verbally harassing and chasing her.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told the news channel that no evidence of harassment has been found during the probe into the student’s death so far. “The matter has been given a twist by people,” he said. “The woman was on a huge scholarship and people thought of insurance. The boy who was riding the bike has just passed the high school, he is probably a minor.”

An aggressive @bulandshahrpol counters the alleged harassment angle in the death of topper #SudeekshaBhati , claims narrative is a “Twist For Insurance Money” ... this is SSP Santosh Kumar Singh ... pic.twitter.com/QJHlRuoFzm — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 12, 2020

The police also questioned Bhati’s family’s claim that her uncle was riding the bike at the time of the accident. “At the time of the incident, Sudeeksha’s uncle Satendra Bhati was in Dadri, according to his mobile location,” Kumar added. “He reached the accident site about two hours later. We have charted out the whole route he took to reaching the accident site.”

Bhati, who was a district topper in her Class 12 board exams in 2018, was planning to return to the US on August 20. She was studying in the US on a scholarship.

The student’s death sparked massive outrage on social media. Opposition leaders launched sharp attacks on the Uttar Pradesh government over lawlessness in the state and demanded strict punishment for the boys responsible for the woman’s death.