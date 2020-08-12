The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday released a photo of the man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Hapur district on the intervening night of August 6 and 7, NDTV reported.

The accused has been identified as Dalpat and the police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information regarding his whereabouts. The police added that they would not reveal the identity of those who provide information on Dalpat.

The girl was allegedly abducted by a man on a motorcycle from outside her home in Garh Mukhteshwar area, which is less than 100 km from Delhi, on August 6. A day later, she was found unconscious in a pool of blood behind the bushes near her house. Later, a medical examination confirmed rape.

Meanwhile, doctors said the condition of the minor is stable but not out of danger. She has been shifted to a specialised hospital in Meerut and has been through at least one surgery.

A week after the rape of a 6 yr old left her needing multiple surgeries , the @hapurpolice have released a pic of main accused . But its astonishing to see photo ops in the name of looking for him (pic 2 , man in grey shirt is hapur SP) fact is ...6 days and counting , no arrest pic.twitter.com/cFeIjdihj1 — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 12, 2020

On Monday, the police had released three sketches of the suspect and said they were based on the statements of the girl’s parents and neighbours. Reports said the accused was spotted by local residents with country-made liquor on the outskirts of his native village in Amroha on the same day, but he managed to escape.