Congress leader and party spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi,” the party said in a tweet. “A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief.”

Reports said Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a television debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali. His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 pm.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

One can see Rajiv Tyagi feeling uneasy during the debate. A true congressman who fought till his last breath on the principles he believed in.



Also, its time media stops these toxic shouting matches that they call debates, especially with likes of Patrapic.twitter.com/wkMUDysDCS — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) August 12, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Tyagi was an “ideologically driven person” and expressed her condolences to his family. “The demise of INC spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a personal loss to me,” she tweeted. “It is an irreparable loss for us.”

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।



राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना।



ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

“He had been in touch just recently and was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive and progressive politics,” Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted. “A real loss for Congress.”

Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently & was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics. A real loss for @incIndia. Mourning #RajivTyagi @RTforINDIA. Om Shanti. https://t.co/fcRe2b4xt8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

Other Congress leaders also expressed grief at Tyagi’s demise.

कॉंग्रेस ने आज अपना एक बब्बर शेर खो दिया।



राजीव त्यागी के कॉंग्रेस प्रेम व संघर्ष की प्रेरणा हमेशा याद रहेंगे।



उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व परिवार को संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9C0SNuFFYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020

Saddened & shocked to hear about the sudden demise of our colleague & @INCIndia national spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 12, 2020

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi, an outspoken spokesperson of @INCIndia.

My deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/Lwo9UJ7V3Z — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) August 12, 2020

Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020

The news of the sudden demise of Congress leader Shri. Rajiv Tyagi is extremely shocking and saddening. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lm8YBT5DHo — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) August 12, 2020