India on Thursday reported nearly 67,000 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the country to 23,96,637. The toll rose by 942 to 47,033. As many as 56,383 more people recovered, taking the total number of discharged cases to 16,95,982.
Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust in Ayodhya, tested positive for coronavirus. Das had the shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple on August 5.
Parmaceutical company Zydus Cadila announced the launch of what it said was the cheapest generic version of anti-viral drug remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment in India. One 100 gram vial of the medicine will cost Rs 2,800.
Entrepreneur Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the Indian economy may grow by 6% to 8% in the next fiscal year after recouping the losses during Covid-19.
A 68-year-old woman in China has tested positive for coronavirus again, more than five months after recovering from the disease. “The case indicates that it will take a long time to completely eliminate coronavirus from the human body, and the density of the virus inside this specific patient’s body was low, which may explain why she had tested negative,” said Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University.
At least 800 people died around the world because of coronavirus-related misinformation in the first three months of this year, according to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. Many died from drinking methanol or alcohol-based cleaning products, it added.
Mexican American singer Trini Lopez has died of coronavirus-related complications in California. He was 83.
Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2.04 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll has risen to 7,47,845. More than 1.27 crore people have recovered.