Narendra Modi on Friday became the fourth-longest serving prime minister of India surpassing the tenure of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya. He is also the country’s longest serving prime minister who does not belong to the Congress.

Jawaharlal Nehru is the longest serving prime minister from the Congress, followed by his daughter Indira Gandhi and former Finance Minister Manmohan Singh.

“Today, Prime Minister Modi becomes the longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya tweeted. “[Atal Bihari] Vajpayee ji served for 2,268 days in all his terms combined. Today Modi has surpassed this tenure.”

Vajpayee ji served for 2,268 days, with all his terms put together. Today PM Modi has surpassed that duration. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 13, 2020

BJP Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said Modi’s leadership has left an “indelible mark on polity as well as governance”, the Hindustan Times reported. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Modi will be remembered for “setting scary, disappointing and nation-damaging records”.

Modi had surged to a landslide victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, propelling BJP to back-to-back majorities in Parliament for the first time in decades.