At least two Jammu and Kashmir police officers died on Friday morning during a suspected militant attack in Nowgam village on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass,” the official account of the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Three police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom.” The police added that the area was cordoned off after the attack.

The attack occurred a day before Independence Day, when multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place in the region to ensure all official events take place smoothly, according to The Kashmir Walla. The administration has also increased frisking operations across the Valley, especially in Srinagar and in spots between Srinagar and Jammu, and Srinagar and Baramulla.

More details are awaited.